Range
0.7 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
510.3K/168.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
230.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
264.9M
Outstanding
NioCorp Developments Ltd is an exploration-stage company, which is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores niobium, scandium, and titanium products. The firm operates through a segment consisting of exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America, specifically, the Elk Creek property located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company generally holds an interest in a mineral exploration property located in the region of Canada.

NioCorp Developments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCQX: NIOBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NioCorp Developments's (NIOBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NioCorp Developments.

Q

What is the target price for NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NioCorp Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)?

A

The stock price for NioCorp Developments (OTCQX: NIOBF) is $0.87 last updated Today at 7:02:21 PM.

Q

Does NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NioCorp Developments.

Q

When is NioCorp Developments (OTCQX:NIOBF) reporting earnings?

A

NioCorp Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NioCorp Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) operate in?

A

NioCorp Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.