NewHold Inv (NASDAQ:NHIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
NewHold Inv Questions & Answers
When is NewHold Inv (NASDAQ:NHIC) reporting earnings?
NewHold Inv (NHIC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NewHold Inv (NASDAQ:NHIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were NewHold Inv’s (NASDAQ:NHIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
