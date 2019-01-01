NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGames missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $9.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 8.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGames's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.08 0.11 0.08 EPS Actual 0.01 0.06 0.10 0.15 Revenue Estimate 22.55M 17.46M 17.99M 15.65M Revenue Actual 12.25M 11.97M 12.89M 13.35M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.08 0.11 0.08 EPS Actual 0.01 0.06 0.10 0.15 Revenue Estimate 22.55M 17.46M 17.99M 15.65M Revenue Actual 12.25M 11.97M 12.89M 13.35M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.