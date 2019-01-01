QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
NeoGames SA is a technology-driven firm primarily engaged in the lottery industry. It is a B2G and B2B technology and service provider to state lotteries and other lottery operators. It offers solutions for lottery games including instants and draw based games via personal computers, smartphones and handheld devices. The company provides services in four key areas namely, marketing operations, player operations, technology operations and business operations.

NeoGames Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeoGames (NGMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NeoGames's (NGMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NeoGames (NGMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) was reported by Stifel on December 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting NGMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NeoGames (NGMS)?

A

The stock price for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) is $21.63 last updated Today at 6:50:42 PM.

Q

Does NeoGames (NGMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeoGames.

Q

When is NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) reporting earnings?

A

NeoGames’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is NeoGames (NGMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeoGames.

Q

What sector and industry does NeoGames (NGMS) operate in?

A

NeoGames is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.