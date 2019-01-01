|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NeoGames’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) was reported by Stifel on December 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting NGMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) is $21.63 last updated Today at 6:50:42 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NeoGames.
NeoGames’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NeoGames.
NeoGames is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.