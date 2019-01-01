ñol

National Grid
(NYSE:NGG)
70.90
-2.60[-3.54%]
At close: Jun 3
70.88
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low70.8 - 71.68
52 Week High/Low59.53 - 80.2
Open / Close71.42 / 70.88
Float / Outstanding- / 729.3M
Vol / Avg.214.4K / 400.6K
Mkt Cap51.7B
P/E19.53
50d Avg. Price75.82
Div / Yield3.25/4.42%
Payout Ratio82.19
EPS-
Total Float-

National Grid (NYSE:NGG), Dividends

National Grid issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Grid generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.43%

Annual Dividend

$4.1858

Last Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National Grid Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Grid (NGG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Grid. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.09 on August 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own National Grid (NGG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for National Grid ($NGG) will be on August 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of National Grid (NGG) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next National Grid (NGG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for National Grid (NGG) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $2.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)?
A

National Grid has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Grid (NGG) was $2.09 and was paid out next on August 17, 2022.

