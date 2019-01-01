New Gold (AMEX:NGD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for New Gold
New Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for New Gold (AMEX: NGD) was reported by RBC Capital on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting NGD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for New Gold (AMEX: NGD) was provided by RBC Capital, and New Gold upgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of New Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for New Gold was filed on September 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest New Gold (NGD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $1.75 to $1.50. The current price New Gold (NGD) is trading at is $1.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
