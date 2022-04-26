BMO Capital Downgrades NFI Group, Cuts Price Target By 26%
- NFI Group Inc (TSX: NFI) (OTC: NFYEF) has been downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers.
- The analyst also lowered the price target to C$15.50, from C$21.
- Lamers stated that he is concerned with downside risk to the company's 2022 guidance as supply chain challenges are unlikely to improve in the near term and with inflation impacting margins.
- Price Action: NFI shares are trading lower by 5.71% at C$13.89 on TSX, and NFYEF is lower by 6.56% at $10.83 on the last check Tuesday.
