BMO Capital Downgrades NFI Group, Cuts Price Target By 26%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
  • NFI Group Inc (TSX: NFI) (OTC: NFYEF) has been downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers.
  • The analyst also lowered the price target to C$15.50, from C$21.
  • Lamers stated that he is concerned with downside risk to the company's 2022 guidance as supply chain challenges are unlikely to improve in the near term and with inflation impacting margins.
  • Price Action: NFI shares are trading lower by 5.71% at C$13.89 on TSX, and NFYEF is lower by 6.56% at $10.83 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

