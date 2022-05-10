QQQ
NFI Subsidiary New Flyer Of America Reveals Receipt Of New Contracts

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
  • NFI Group Inc NFI NFYEF subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received a new contract from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for four battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • DFW is the second busiest airport globally, connecting 62.5 million customers to 267 international and domestic destinations every year.
  • The Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus has high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system.
  • New Flyer of America disclosed yesterday that it had secured a contract from the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration to provide seven zero-emission buses.
  • Price Action: NFI shares are trading higher by 0.25% at C$12.13 on TSX, and NFYEF is lower by 3.61% at $9.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com.

