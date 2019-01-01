QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
13.32 - 13.46
Vol / Avg.
19.1K/16.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.66 - 23.48
Mkt Cap
17.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.35
P/E
54.81
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 7:07AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Nexi is a payment services provider offering merchant acquiring, card issuing, and digital banking services across Europe. Nexi's services cover the entire payment chain excluding the card scheme. It offers its acquiring and issuing services either in partnerships with banks, providing point-of-sale terminals, processing, or issuing services on their behalf or directly to merchants.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nexi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexi (NEXXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexi (OTCPK: NEXXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexi's (NEXXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexi.

Q

What is the target price for Nexi (NEXXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexi

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexi (NEXXY)?

A

The stock price for Nexi (OTCPK: NEXXY) is $13.46 last updated Today at 4:02:48 PM.

Q

Does Nexi (NEXXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexi.

Q

When is Nexi (OTCPK:NEXXY) reporting earnings?

A

Nexi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexi (NEXXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexi.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexi (NEXXY) operate in?

A

Nexi is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.