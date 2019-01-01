NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NexImmune
NexImmune Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) was reported by BTIG on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting NEXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.48% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) was provided by BTIG, and NexImmune initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NexImmune, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NexImmune was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NexImmune (NEXI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price NexImmune (NEXI) is trading at is $2.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.