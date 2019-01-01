Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 10
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$14.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$18.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Neptune Wellness Solns using advanced sorting and filters.
Neptune Wellness Solns Questions & Answers
When is Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) reporting earnings?
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Neptune Wellness Solns’s (NASDAQ:NEPT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.