Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solns
Neptune Wellness Solns Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NEPT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Neptune Wellness Solns initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neptune Wellness Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neptune Wellness Solns was filed on January 31, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT) is trading at is $0.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.