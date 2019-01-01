ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Dragonfly Energy Hldgs
(NASDAQ:DFLIW)
$0.3349
-0.0151[-4.31%]
At close: Oct 11
$0.3438
0.0089[2.66%]
After Hours: 6:23PM EDT
Day Range0.3 - 0.4952 Wk Range0.34 - 0.49Open / Close0.3 / 0.33Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.60.6K / 116.1KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price0.35
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:DFLIW), Quotes and News Summary

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: DFLIW) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range0.3 - 0.4952 Wk Range0.34 - 0.49Open / Close0.3 / 0.33Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.60.6K / 116.1KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price0.35
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLIW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's (DFLIW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs.

Q
What is the target price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLIW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs

Q
Current Stock Price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLIW)?
A

The stock price for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLIW) is $0.3349 last updated Today at October 11, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLIW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs.

Q
When is Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLIW) reporting earnings?
A

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLIW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (DFLIW) operate in?
A

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.