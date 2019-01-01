ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nemetschek
(OTCPK:NEMKY)
16.00
00
At close: May 2
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16 - 20
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 577.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap9.2B
P/E58.23
50d Avg. Price18
Div / Yield0.08/0.51%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Nemetschek (OTC:NEMKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nemetschek reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$192.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nemetschek using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nemetschek Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nemetschek (OTCPK:NEMKY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nemetschek

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nemetschek (OTCPK:NEMKY)?
A

There are no earnings for Nemetschek

Q
What were Nemetschek’s (OTCPK:NEMKY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nemetschek

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.