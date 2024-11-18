The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Are Here: DLC And Remakes Make The List

The Game Awards have updated eligibility criteria to include expansion packs, downloadable content (DLC), remakes, and remasters for consideration in all categories — including Game of the Year.
“The Game Awards aims to recognise the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content's release,” the event's FAQ page now reads. “Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination.”
Along with this rule change, the nominees for the 2024 show have been announced.
New Criteria For Nominations
The new criteria will allow for games like Konami Group ADR KONMY Silent Hill 2 Remake or Bandai Namco Holdings ADR NCBDY Elden Ring's The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC to be eligible for awards. Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2022, making it a potential contender again, depending on the reception of its expansion.
This rule change comes as The Game Awards continues to see growing viewership. Last year, the event reached 118 million livestreams, up from 103 million in 2022, showing a steady increase in global interest. Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year in 2023, while Alan Wake 2 earned several awards.
The Game Awards 2024: Full List Of Nominees Revealed
The Game Awards 2024 unveiled its nominees in a livestream. With no clear frontrunner for Game of the Year (GOTY), this year's lineup has brought some surprises.
The ceremony, set for Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST, will recognize outstanding achievements in creativity and technical excellence across multiple categories. Here's a complete breakdown of the nominees.
Game Of The Year
Awarded to a title delivering the best experience across all creative and technical fields.
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Balatro
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Black Myth: Wukong
Best Game Direction
Honoring outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
Recognizing games that continue to provide evolving experiences.
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Art Direction
Celebrating artistic design and animation.
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Mobile Game
Honoring the best experience on a mobile device.
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Best Performance
Awarded to an individual for voice-over, motion, and/or performance capture.
- Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
Best Score & Music
Recognizing exceptional music, original or licensed.
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Adaptation
Honoring outstanding adaptation of video games into other media.
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
For outstanding online multiplayer design and experience.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Independent Game
Recognizing creative and technical achievement by independent developers.
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Most Anticipated Game
For the game expected to deliver the most excitement in the coming year.
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Role-Playing Game
Recognizing exceptional RPG design and storytelling.
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Content Creator Of The Year
Celebrating individuals who made a significant impact on the gaming community.
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Action/Adventure
For outstanding action-adventure gameplay and narrative.
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action
For games focusing on combat and high-energy action sequences.
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Image credits: Shutterstock.
