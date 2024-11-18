The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Are Here: DLC And Remakes Make The List

The Game Awards have updated eligibility criteria to include expansion packs, downloadable content (DLC), remakes, and remasters for consideration in all categories — including Game of the Year.

“The Game Awards aims to recognise the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content's release,” the event's FAQ page now reads. “Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination.”

Along with this rule change, the nominees for the 2024 show have been announced.

New Criteria For Nominations

The new criteria will allow for games like Konami Group ADR KONMY Silent Hill 2 Remake or Bandai Namco Holdings ADR NCBDY Elden Ring's The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC to be eligible for awards. Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2022, making it a potential contender again, depending on the reception of its expansion.

This rule change comes as The Game Awards continues to see growing viewership. Last year, the event reached 118 million livestreams, up from 103 million in 2022, showing a steady increase in global interest. Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year in 2023, while Alan Wake 2 earned several awards.

The Game Awards 2024: Full List Of Nominees Revealed

The Game Awards 2024 unveiled its nominees in a livestream. With no clear frontrunner for Game of the Year (GOTY), this year's lineup has brought some surprises.

The ceremony, set for Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST, will recognize outstanding achievements in creativity and technical excellence across multiple categories. Here's a complete breakdown of the nominees.

Game Of The Year

Awarded to a title delivering the best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Balatro

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Black Myth: Wukong

Best Game Direction

Honoring outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Recognizing games that continue to provide evolving experiences.

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Art Direction

Celebrating artistic design and animation.

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Mobile Game

Honoring the best experience on a mobile device.

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over, motion, and/or performance capture.

Briana White (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

(Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth) Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

(Life is Strange: Double Exposure) Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)

(Star Wars Outlaws) Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

(Silent Hill 2) Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Best Score & Music

Recognizing exceptional music, original or licensed.

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Adaptation

Honoring outstanding adaptation of video games into other media.

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Multiplayer

For outstanding online multiplayer design and experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Independent Game

Recognizing creative and technical achievement by independent developers.

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Most Anticipated Game

For the game expected to deliver the most excitement in the coming year.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Role-Playing Game

Recognizing exceptional RPG design and storytelling.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Content Creator Of The Year

Celebrating individuals who made a significant impact on the gaming community.

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Action/Adventure

For outstanding action-adventure gameplay and narrative.

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Action

For games focusing on combat and high-energy action sequences.

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

