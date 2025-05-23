Elon Musk's Favorite Video Game Is Becoming A Movie — And He's Watching Closely

Billionaire Elon Musk might be heading to the movie theater in the future with one of his favorite video games of all time getting the live-action movie treatment.

What Happened: Musk has often praised "Elden Ring," a video game developed by FromSoftware and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment NCBDY as one of the best games ever made.

Released in 2022, the role-playing action video game will soon get the big-screen movie treatment with a live-action movie produced by Bandai Namco and A24.

"We're thrilled to announce that Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and A24 are teaming up with writer and director Alex Garland to bring FromSoftware Inc.'s world-renowned video game ELDEN RING to life as a live-action film," Bandai Namco said in a tweet.

The film will be directed and written by Alex Garland, as reported by Variety. Garland has written and directed several films for A24 including "Warfare," "Civil War" and "Ex Machina."

"Civil War" grossed $69 million domestically and $127 million worldwide. "Ex Machina" won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and saw Garland nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Garland also wrote the book "The Beach" in 1996, which was later turned into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Garland was also a writer for "28 Days Later" and has worked on writing several video games, including "Devil May Cry."

Why It's Important: "Elden Ring" has shipped more than 30 million units worldwide since launching.

The game has been praised for its storytelling, with Hidetaka Miyazaki directing it and the writer of the "Game of Thrones" novel helping to write the backstory.

"Elden Ring" won numerous awards including "Game of the Year" at the 2022 Game Awards.

A spinoff of the game, "Elden Ring Nightreign," will be released on May 30. The game is a co-op survival game that will be a standalone and not DLC for the existing game.

With the success of "Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Minecraft," movie studios and streaming companies are increasingly targeting existing video game franchises that have built-in stories and fan bases that can be adopted into live-action or animated TV series or films.

Musk previously responded to former Blizzard Entertainment executive Mark Kern, also known as Grummz, who shared a post from GamesIndustry suggesting more video game adaptations are likely coming.

“Just like comics were in the past, the rich history of video games is now the wellspring of creative storytelling,” Musk tweeted.

One X user suggested that they should make a movie based on “Elden Ring” next.

“That would be awesome,” Musk replied.

With the latest announcement confirming that an "Elden Ring" movie is in the works, Musk has received his wish.

As the most followed person on X and the world's richest individual, adapting Musk's favorite video game into a movie could be a big task as he will likely serve as a very vocal supporter or critic of the film.

A positive review from Musk after seeing the film could go a long way toward helping the box office success, while a poor review could keep video game fans away from the film. Maybe Musk can get a cameo in the film like he did in Iron Man 2.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.