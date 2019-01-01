Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting NBRV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 889.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Nabriva Therapeutics maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nabriva Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nabriva Therapeutics was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $2.00. The current price Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) is trading at is $0.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.