National Bank Holdings
(NYSE:NBHC)
40.82
-0.33[-0.80%]
At close: Jun 3
40.78
-0.0400[-0.10%]
After Hours: 5:20PM EDT
Day High/Low40.64 - 40.95
52 Week High/Low34.11 - 48.24
Open / Close40.95 / 40.78
Float / Outstanding21.7M / 30M
Vol / Avg.85K / 155K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E14.96
50d Avg. Price39.2
Div / Yield0.92/2.24%
Payout Ratio32.36
EPS0.61
Total Float21.7M

National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), Dividends

National Bank Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Bank Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.48%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National Bank Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Bank Holdings (NBHC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own National Bank Holdings (NBHC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for National Bank Holdings ($NBHC) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of National Bank Holdings (NBHC) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next National Bank Holdings (NBHC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for National Bank Holdings (NBHC) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.23

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC)?
A

National Bank Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Bank Holdings (NBHC) was $0.23 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

