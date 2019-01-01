NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NewAge
NewAge Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) was reported by Roth Capital on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting NBEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1555.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) was provided by Roth Capital, and NewAge maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NewAge, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NewAge was filed on August 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NewAge (NBEV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $6.00. The current price NewAge (NBEV) is trading at is $0.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
