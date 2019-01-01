QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products sold primarily through a direct to customer business model using a team of brand partners and distributors to help market and sell the portfolio of brands. Its Direct/Social Selling segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a portfolio of healthy products in three core category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance all sold primarily via e-commerce and through a direct route to market. It has a business presence in the US, Japan, China and other countries.

NewAge Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewAge (NBEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewAge's (NBEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NewAge (NBEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) was reported by Roth Capital on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting NBEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 848.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NewAge (NBEV)?

A

The stock price for NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) is $0.6328 last updated Today at 6:17:06 PM.

Q

Does NewAge (NBEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewAge.

Q

When is NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) reporting earnings?

A

NewAge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is NewAge (NBEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewAge.

Q

What sector and industry does NewAge (NBEV) operate in?

A

NewAge is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.