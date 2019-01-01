NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products sold primarily through a direct to customer business model using a team of brand partners and distributors to help market and sell the portfolio of brands. Its Direct/Social Selling segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a portfolio of healthy products in three core category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance all sold primarily via e-commerce and through a direct route to market. It has a business presence in the US, Japan, China and other countries.