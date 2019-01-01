QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 3:41PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (ARCA: NAIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares's (NAIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL)?

A

The stock price for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (ARCA: NAIL) is $49.78 last updated Today at 6:10:01 PM.

Q

Does Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2017.

Q

When is Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (ARCA:NAIL) reporting earnings?

A

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) operate in?

A

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.