Nano Labs
(NASDAQ:NA)
$5.11
-0.18[-3.40%]
Last update: 9:30AM
Day Range5.11 - 5.1152 Wk Range3.57 - 13.95Open / Close5.11 / -Float / Outstanding- / 53.7M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 342.3KMkt Cap274.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.53
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Nano Labs Stock (NASDAQ:NA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nano Labs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$56.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nano Labs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Nano Labs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) reporting earnings?
A

Nano Labs (NA) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2022 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)?
A

Nano Labs (NA) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2022 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Nano Labs’s (NASDAQ:NA) revenues?
A

Nano Labs (NA) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2022 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $56.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

