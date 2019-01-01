QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/13.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
12.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
47.85
EPS
-0.02
Shares
67.4M
Outstanding
Killi Ltd is a privacy-compliant identity ecosystem, available both online and as a mobile application on iOS and Android in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. It allows consumers control and visibility regarding how their data is collected and compensating them for its use, while also providing advertisers and brands a compliant data source.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Killi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Killi (MYIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Killi (OTCQB: MYIDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Killi's (MYIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Killi.

Q

What is the target price for Killi (MYIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Killi

Q

Current Stock Price for Killi (MYIDF)?

A

The stock price for Killi (OTCQB: MYIDF) is $0.18015 last updated Today at 3:07:52 PM.

Q

Does Killi (MYIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Killi.

Q

When is Killi (OTCQB:MYIDF) reporting earnings?

A

Killi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Killi (MYIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Killi.

Q

What sector and industry does Killi (MYIDF) operate in?

A

Killi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.