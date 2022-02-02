 Skip to main content

A Company Giving Consumers The Opportunity To Take Back Control Of Their Digital Data - And Even Monetize It

Jacinta Sherris  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 02, 2022 9:34am   Comments
A Company Giving Consumers The Opportunity To Take Back Control Of Their Digital Data - And Even Monetize It

Photo by Philipp Katzenberger on Unsplash

Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Reklaim Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MYIDF), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022. 

Neil discussed how his company empowers consumers to take back ownership of their digital data. Plus, he discussed the unique pathways Reklaim has developed to allow consumers to monetize their own data profiles.

Watch the full interview here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Partner Content ReklaimTech