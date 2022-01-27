Benzinga Announces This Week's All Access Guests

Benzinga is thrilled to announce the guest lineup for our next All Access show, presented by RedChip, set to air Friday, January 28 at 9:15 am ET.

The Lineup

9:15 am: Opening Remarks with RedChip

9:20 am: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ: MDRR)

9:40 am: Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)

10:00 am: DeFi Technologies Inc (OTC: DEFTF)

10:20 am: Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI)

10:40 am: Reklaim Ltd (OTC: MYIDF)

11:00 am: Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRAG)

11:20 am: Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN)

11:40 am: NetSol Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NTWK)

What Is Benzinga All Access?

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

The point of All Access is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and the sandbox they play in.

About RedChip

RedChip is the world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S.

About TiiCKER

TiiCKER has revolutionized how everyday investors are rewarded for brand loyalty by connecting consumers with perks for the brands they own. See what perks you qualify for today by going to https://tiicker.com/benzinga

Benzinga All Access viewers will receive a $20 Amazon gift card for signing up with TiiCKER and linking their brokerage account. Just create an account, confirm your email, and click the “Benzinga All Access Listener” checkbox on the profile page.