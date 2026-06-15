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Oil prices fall.
June 15, 2026 12:34 PM 5 min read

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq 100 Rallies, Oil Sinks 5% As U.S.-Iran Deal Reopens Hormuz

U.S. stocks rallied sharply on Monday after the United States and Iran signed a peace agreement that ends their war and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, sending crude oil tumbling roughly 5% to two-month lows and Treasury yields to one-month lows.

The collapse in energy prices eased inflation fears and powered a sharp rally in technology stocks.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern ‘Highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday.

Senior U.S. officials said traffic through the strait would rise immediately, though full reopening would take time owing to mine removal, with the deal due to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. 

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 5.3% to around $80.37 a barrel, while Brent dropped 5.0% to roughly $82.93, both touching two-month lows as the prospect of restored Persian Gulf exports unwound the conflict’s risk premium.

The retreat in oil rippled through rates markets. The 10-year Treasury yield eased 3 basis points to about 4.46%, its lowest in a month, while the 2-year fell 4 basis points to 4.05% and the 30-year held near 4.97%.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Monday, gains were broad-based.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Chips And Gold Miners Soar As Energy Bears The Brunt

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Image: Shutterstock

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