This Mobile Payment Company Has Lofty Goal Of Reaching All Of China's More Than 1 Billion Cell Phone Users: FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)

Photo by hiurich granja on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

China continues to lead the world in mobile phone subscriptions, with more than 1.64 billion people signed up by the end of 2021, according to market research firm Statista.

The number of mobile phone subscribers in China has been skyrocketing since 2011, hitting a new high of more than 1.6 billion users.

Apple Inc. AAPL continues to dominate the mobile phone market in China, supporting leading Chinese telecom companies, state-owned China Mobile Ltd. (SHA: 600941) and employee-owned Huawei.

One company hoping to win over the more than 1 billion cell phone users in China is mobile payment and recharge platform company FingerMotion Inc. FNGR. The company continues to evolve, offering multiple technologies supporting Chinese mobile phone consumers as it strives to reach other markets in the future.

FingerMotion’s momentum was spoken of recently by CEO Martin Shen, who reported company accomplishments and objectives, including:

The company’s uplist to the NASDAQ Capital Market in late December

The continued growth of top-up business with the top three e-commerce portals – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - ADR ’s BABA Tmall, Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD and JD.Com Inc. JD

’s Tmall, and Short message service (SMS) division growth which the company says is a result of the reliability of its platform and efficiency of its governmental review process, making the division the company’s highest revenue generator to date

Launch of two new brands in cooperation with a top-five insurance company; offering device-protection plans to mobile users

Growth in the rich communication services (RCS) division, hoping to take advantage of a well-established 5G infrastructure in China

The continued progress of Sapientus which the company expects to have significant and substantial revenue opportunities with insurance companies Pac Life Re and Muenchener Rungs Ghft in Mnhn AG - ADR ’s MURGY Munich RE resulting from access to subscriber data

’s Munich RE resulting from access to subscriber data Plans to announce first steps into the insurtech space

You can view the video message from Shen at https://pr.report/3cpnREQI

To learn more about FingerMotion Inc., go to www.fingermotion.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The preceding/following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a financial partner of Benzinga. This article/video is a paid sponsorship by investor relations agency Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, which is paid by FingerMotion Inc. FNGR for providing investor relations and corporate communications services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see Skyline's 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: https://skylineccg.com/disclosures/. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.