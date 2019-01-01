Monex Group Inc is functional in the financial services domain of Japan. Its core business is that of securities trading. Operating in the capital markets industry, the company renders such services as online securities business, the foreign exchange (FX) trading business, as well as the provision of merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory services. Most of its revenue is in the form of brokerage derived from its capital market activities majorly in Japan and on a minor scale in the United States and China.