Mkango Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi. It holds interests in four exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi namely the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence, the Chimimbe Hill licence and the Mchinji licence. The exploration target in the Phalombe licence is the Songwe Hill rare earth deposit. Its exploration targets in Mkango's remaining three licences are, in the Thambani licence, uranium, niobium, tantalum and zircon, in the Chimimbe Hill licence, nickel and cobalt, and in the Mchinji licence, rutile, nickel, cobalt, base metals and graphite.

Mkango Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mkango Resources (MKNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mkango Resources (OTCPK: MKNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mkango Resources's (MKNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mkango Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Mkango Resources (MKNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mkango Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Mkango Resources (MKNGF)?

A

The stock price for Mkango Resources (OTCPK: MKNGF) is $0.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mkango Resources (MKNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mkango Resources.

Q

When is Mkango Resources (OTCPK:MKNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Mkango Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mkango Resources (MKNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mkango Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Mkango Resources (MKNGF) operate in?

A

Mkango Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.