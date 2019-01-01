Mkango Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi. It holds interests in four exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi namely the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence, the Chimimbe Hill licence and the Mchinji licence. The exploration target in the Phalombe licence is the Songwe Hill rare earth deposit. Its exploration targets in Mkango's remaining three licences are, in the Thambani licence, uranium, niobium, tantalum and zircon, in the Chimimbe Hill licence, nickel and cobalt, and in the Mchinji licence, rutile, nickel, cobalt, base metals and graphite.