Molecular Data
(NASDAQ:MKD)
Molecular Data Inc. - ADS recently split on Monday, May 23, 2022 with a ratio of 1:15
0.8253
-0.0382[-4.42%]
Last update: 12:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.82 - 0.88
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 1.1
Open / Close0.86 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.2M
Vol / Avg.345.7K / 18.3M
Mkt Cap10.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-8.55
Total Float-

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Molecular Data reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Oct 1

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$226.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Molecular Data using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Molecular Data Questions & Answers

Q
When is Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) reporting earnings?
A

Molecular Data (MKD) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 1, 2021 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Molecular Data’s (NASDAQ:MKD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $589.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

