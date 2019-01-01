MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting MIXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) was provided by Raymond James, and MiX Telematics maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MiX Telematics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MiX Telematics was filed on February 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MiX Telematics (MIXT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $16.00. The current price MiX Telematics (MIXT) is trading at is $10.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.