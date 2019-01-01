ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Moving iMage Technologies
(AMEX:MITQ)
1.12
-0.04[-3.45%]
Last update: 12:03PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.12 - 1.18
52 Week High/Low0.82 - 19.8
Open / Close1.13 / -
Float / Outstanding7.7M / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.40.6K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap12.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float7.7M

Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ), Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Moving iMage Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Moving iMage Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moving iMage Technologies.

Q
What date did I need to own Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moving iMage Technologies.

Q
How much per share is the next Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moving iMage Technologies.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moving iMage Technologies.

Browse dividends on all stocks.