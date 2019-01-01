Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mawson Infra Gr
Mawson Infra Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ: MIGI) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting MIGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 419.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ: MIGI) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Mawson Infra Gr initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mawson Infra Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mawson Infra Gr was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mawson Infra Gr (MIGI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Mawson Infra Gr (MIGI) is trading at is $2.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
