Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$19.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Mawson Infra Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Mawson Infra Gr Questions & Answers
When is Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) reporting earnings?
Mawson Infra Gr (MIGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Mawson Infra Gr’s (NASDAQ:MIGI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
