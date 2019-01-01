Arqit Quantum Inc is symmetric encryption reborn for the cloud. It supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service that makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack even from a quantum computer. Its product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create keys in partnership with any other device. The firm operates in one segment being the provision of cybersecurity services via satellite and terrestrial platforms. Key revenue comes from the UK.