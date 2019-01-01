ñol

Pioneer Municipal High IT
(NYSE:MHI)
9.9365
-0.0435[-0.44%]
Last update: 10:27AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.89 - 10.05
52 Week High/Low9.1 - 13.21
Open / Close9.96 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.8M
Vol / Avg.24.8K / 69K
Mkt Cap226.3M
P/E14.9
50d Avg. Price9.87
Div / Yield0.47/4.73%
Payout Ratio82.84
EPS-
Total Float-

Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI), Dividends

Pioneer Municipal High IT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pioneer Municipal High IT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.02%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pioneer Municipal High IT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pioneer Municipal High IT (MHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pioneer Municipal High IT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Pioneer Municipal High IT (MHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pioneer Municipal High IT (MHI). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Pioneer Municipal High IT (MHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pioneer Municipal High IT (MHI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI)?
A

Pioneer Municipal High IT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Pioneer Municipal High IT (MHI) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

