|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|REV
|1.315B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mowi (OTCPK: MHGVY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mowi.
There is no analysis for Mowi
The stock price for Mowi (OTCPK: MHGVY) is $23.89 last updated Today at 3:59:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mowi.
Mowi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mowi.
Mowi is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.