See How This Company Looks To Ensure Seafood Delivered To Plates Is Of The Highest Quality

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Health and nutrition experts often recommend eating seafood because it is a good source of essential nutrients.

Research has shown that seafood is high in protein, low in saturated fats, and high in nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and B — arguably essential for good health.

While seafood is recommended, the journey from its aquatic home to the plate and then to the stomach can often lack transparency. As more people become conscious of what they consume, the source and processes their food goes through before it hits their plate has also become important.

With prominent players like Mowi ASA MHGVY and Leroy Seafood Group ASA LYSFF, the global seafood market reached $253 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit about $336 billion by 2025.

Ensuring Quality Is Not Always Easy

While the industry’s future may look promising, the lack of standards could hamper its growth.

Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC, an integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) seafood company, is looking to process, package, and sell high-value seafood products to consumers.

The Miami-based company owns and operates the oldest, continuously recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon farm in North America.

Blue Star Foods hopes to eliminate industry malpractices such as mislabeling and illegal fishing that continue to occur on a large scale.

Founded in 1995 as a small company with the ambition to offer Americans a healthy and delicious crab product that was caught responsibly and produced sustainably, the company has grown into one of the largest importers of pasteurized crab meat in the U.S. and Europe.

Innovating For Sustainability?

In 2018, the company launched the data-driven Blue Star traceability app, which generates reports on crab landings, gender and size distribution, species habitat, and spawning potential ratio, among other vital parameters.

The traceability system tracks the movement of every Blue Star product from point of catch to point of sale. All pertinent information, including the harvester’s name, the vessel and gear used, the vessel route, and the processing plant, are tracked, recorded, and uploaded in real-time using solar-enabled GPS.

Blue Star touts its app as the seafood industry’s first-ever scan-on-demand traceability app that is free for download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app gives consumers key facts about every Blue Star product.

Apart from providing consumers with transparency, the app and the traceability process is part of the company’s effort to support targets of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 13 and 14.

The company believes that continuing to improve traceability for raw materials and educating consumers and investors regarding the meaning of sustainability, particularly where products are sourced, leads to responsible sourcing.

