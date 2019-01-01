ñol

MGE Energy
(NASDAQ:MGEE)
79.37
00
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low69.23 - 84.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding32.2M / 36.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 128.1K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E27.37
50d Avg. Price80.52
Div / Yield1.55/1.95%
Payout Ratio52.84
EPS0.95
Total Float32.2M

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE), Dividends

MGE Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MGE Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.89%

Annual Dividend

$1.55

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MGE Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MGE Energy (MGEE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGE Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MGE Energy (MGEE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for MGE Energy ($MGEE) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of MGE Energy (MGEE) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next MGE Energy (MGEE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for MGE Energy (MGEE) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.39

Q
What is the dividend yield for MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)?
A

MGE Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MGE Energy (MGEE) was $0.39 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

