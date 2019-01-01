Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 27
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$204.8M
Earnings History
Meten Holding Gr Questions & Answers
When is Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) reporting earnings?
Meten Holding Gr (METX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Meten Holding Gr’s (NASDAQ:METX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $43.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
