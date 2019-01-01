MEG Energy (OTC:MEGEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MEG Energy
MEG Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MEG Energy (OTCPK: MEGEF) was reported by TD Securities on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.50 expecting MEGEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -49.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MEG Energy (OTCPK: MEGEF) was provided by TD Securities, and MEG Energy upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MEG Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MEG Energy was filed on March 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MEG Energy (MEGEF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.00 to $9.50. The current price MEG Energy (MEGEF) is trading at is $18.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
