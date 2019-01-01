Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Medigus
The latest price target for Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) was reported by Aegis Capital on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting MDGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 614.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Medigus initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Medigus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Medigus was filed on October 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Medigus (MDGS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Medigus (MDGS) is trading at is $0.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
