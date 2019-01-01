QQQ
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the largest bank in Japan in terms of market capitalization and assets with an 8.5% share of all domestic loans as of March 2021. It is the largest non-Chinese bank group globally and has a balance sheet slightly larger than those of JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Holdings. MUFG's operations in Japan account for around half of profit, banking in Thailand and Indonesia for around 15% and equity-method earnings from Morgan Stanley more than 30%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MBFJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (OTCPK: MBFJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's (MBFJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MBFJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MBFJF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (OTCPK: MBFJF) is $6.4999 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MBFJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Q

When is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (OTCPK:MBFJF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MBFJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MBFJF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.