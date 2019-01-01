QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
51K/77.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
87.2M
Outstanding
Marvel Discovery Corp is engaged in the acquisition, and development of nickel and uranium properties in Ontario; nickel, cobalt, vanadium and other minerals in Quebec; and uranium resource properties in Saskatchewan.

Marvel Discovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marvel Discovery (MARVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marvel Discovery (OTCQB: MARVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marvel Discovery's (MARVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marvel Discovery.

Q

What is the target price for Marvel Discovery (MARVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marvel Discovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Marvel Discovery (MARVF)?

A

The stock price for Marvel Discovery (OTCQB: MARVF) is $0.0791 last updated Today at 2:32:56 PM.

Q

Does Marvel Discovery (MARVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marvel Discovery.

Q

When is Marvel Discovery (OTCQB:MARVF) reporting earnings?

A

Marvel Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marvel Discovery (MARVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marvel Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Marvel Discovery (MARVF) operate in?

A

Marvel Discovery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.