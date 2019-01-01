MAG Silver (AMEX:MAG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MAG Silver
MAG Silver Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.50 expecting MAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and MAG Silver maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MAG Silver, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MAG Silver was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MAG Silver (MAG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $21.50. The current price MAG Silver (MAG) is trading at is $14.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.