Southwest Airlines
(NYSE:LUV)
45.90
0.10[0.22%]
At close: May 31
45.85
-0.0500[-0.11%]
After Hours: 7:13PM EDT
Day High/Low44.75 - 46.28
52 Week High/Low36.75 - 62.26
Open / Close44.91 / 45.86
Float / Outstanding529.2M / 593M
Vol / Avg.5.2M / 6.9M
Mkt Cap27.2B
P/E48.21
50d Avg. Price44.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.47
Total Float529.2M

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Dividends

Southwest Airlines issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Southwest Airlines generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Mar 4, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Southwest Airlines Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Southwest Airlines (LUV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southwest Airlines. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 25, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southwest Airlines (LUV). The last dividend payout was on March 25, 2020 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next Southwest Airlines (LUV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southwest Airlines (LUV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 25, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)?
A

Southwest Airlines has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Southwest Airlines (LUV) was $0.18 and was paid out next on March 25, 2020.

