CCSC Technology International, CEL-SCI And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- CEL-SCI Corp. CVM said it priced its $5 million public offering 16.13 million common shares at 31 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CEL-SCI shares fell 8.6% to $0.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG posted a net loss of $0.7 million for the six months ended Sept. 30, versus a year-ago net income of $0.4 million. Its revenue surged by 22.9% year-over-year to $9.2 million during the period. CCSC Technology International shares jumped 49.4% to $2.45 in after-hours trading.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated LUNA announced that Pamela Coe, a member of the Board of Directors, will be retiring from the Luna board. Luna Innovations shares fell 5.5% to $2.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR reported a net loss of $39.4 million, or $5.97 per share for the full year ended Sept. 30, versus a year-ago net loss of $32.5 million, or $5.57 per share. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 1.9% to $1.0207 in the after-hours trading session.
- Genius Group Limited GNS posted first-half revenue of $4.9 million, down from $11.8 million in the year-ago period. Its net assets surged 177% to $54.6 million from $19.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. Genius Group shares jumped 11.6% to $0.72 in the after-hours trading session.
