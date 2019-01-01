Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting LUNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Luna Innovations upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Luna Innovations, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Luna Innovations was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Luna Innovations (LUNA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Luna Innovations (LUNA) is trading at is $6.04, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.