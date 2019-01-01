Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs
Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was reported by Guggenheim on June 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LTRPA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was provided by Guggenheim, and Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs was filed on June 13, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 13, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) is trading at is $1.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
