Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs
(NASDAQ:LTRPA)
1.04
-0.15[-12.61%]
At close: May 31
1.08
0.0400[3.85%]
After Hours: 5:26PM EDT
Day High/Low1.04 - 1.21
52 Week High/Low1.1 - 4.91
Open / Close1.2 / 1.04
Float / Outstanding72.2M / 75.9M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 641.7K
Mkt Cap78.9M
P/E0.37
50d Avg. Price1.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.36
Total Float72.2M

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$-0.360

Quarterly Revenue

$262M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$262M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) reporting earnings?
A

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:LTRPA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $431M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.