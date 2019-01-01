Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$262M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$262M
Earnings History
Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) reporting earnings?
Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (LTRPA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:LTRPA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $431M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
